During the recent session, Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE)’s traded shares were 78,602,322, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $14.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 47.03% or $4.75. The 52-week high for the RICE share is $15.91, that puts it down -7.14% from that peak though still a striking +35.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.62. The company’s market capitalization is $429.76 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 80.38 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 123.31 Million shares over the past three months.

Rice Acquisition Corp. (RICE) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. RICE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Rice Acquisition Corp. (RICE) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $445.81 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $482.24 Million by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $284.05 Million and $393.81 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 56.9% and then jump by 22.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.66%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE)’s Biggest Investors

Rice Acquisition Corp. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.03%, with the float percentage being 39.03%. CNH Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 725.5 Thousand shares (or 3.06% of all shares), a total value of $7.86 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 645Thousand shares, is of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s that is approximately 2.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $6.99 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rice Acquisition Corp. (RICE) shares are AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd owns about 581,884 shares. This amounts to just over 2.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.3 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 174.75 Thousand, or about 0.74% of the stock, which is worth about $1.89 Million.