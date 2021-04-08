During the last session, Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s traded shares were 86,840,311, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.5% or $0.54. The 52-week high for the OCGN share is $18.77, that puts it down -172.42% from that peak though still a striking +97.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $1.3 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.33 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 59.1 Million shares over the past three months.

Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. OCGN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.49.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN): Trading Information

Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) registered a 8.5% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.48% in intraday trading to $8.25- this Wednesday, Apr 07, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.07%, and it has moved by -21.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 276.5%. The short interest in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) is 13.02 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.5, which implies an increase of 81.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $15 respectively. As a result, OCGN is trading at a discount of 117.71% off the target high and 45.14% off the low.

Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Ocugen, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) shares have gone up +1969.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -667.74% against 8.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 800% this quarter and then jump 294.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1051807% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 70.8%. While earnings are projected to return 79% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Biggest Investors

Ocugen, Inc. insiders own 2.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.76%, with the float percentage being 7.99%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.07 Million shares (or 4.82% of all shares), a total value of $16.61 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.23 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $4.07 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6,637,849 shares. This amounts to just over 3.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.15 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.2 Million, or about 1.17% of the stock, which is worth about $4.03 Million.