During the recent session, Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s traded shares were 2,807,504, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the last check, the stock’s price was $45.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.18% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the NUAN share is $51.62, that puts it down -13.88% from that peak though still a striking +63.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.45. The company’s market capitalization is $12.91 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.51 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.29 Million shares over the past three months.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. NUAN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN): Trading Information

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) registered a 0.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.56% in intraday trading to $46.51 this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.85%, and it has moved by 12.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.79%. The short interest in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) is 25.49 Million shares and it means that shorts have 7.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $58.25, which implies an increase of 28.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45 and $65 respectively. As a result, NUAN is trading at a discount of 43.39% off the target high and -0.73% off the low.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $342.73 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $333.63 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $369.55 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -7.3%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.8%. While earnings are projected to return 331.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.2% per annum.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s Biggest Investors

Nuance Communications, Inc. insiders own 0.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.49%, with the float percentage being 105.2%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 560 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 25.41 Million shares (or 8.91% of all shares), a total value of $1.12 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.99 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 5.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $749.19 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7,996,342 shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $352.56 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.84 Million, or about 2.75% of the stock, which is worth about $345.78 Million.