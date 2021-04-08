During the last session, XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)’s traded shares were 4,447,918, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.83% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the XSPA share is $8.82, that puts it down -428.14% from that peak though still a striking +58.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.69. The company’s market capitalization is $175.82 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.32 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.76 Million shares over the past three months.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. XSPA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA): Trading Information

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) registered a 1.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.7% in intraday trading to $1.87 this Wednesday, Mar 31, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.47%, and it has moved by 3.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.34%. The short interest in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) is 15.07 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.5, which implies an increase of 109.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.5 and $3.5 respectively. As a result, XSPA is trading at a discount of 109.58% off the target high and 109.58% off the low.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.22 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.37 Million by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $8.38 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 105.4%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 92.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)’s Biggest Investors

XpresSpa Group, Inc. insiders own 0.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.93%, with the float percentage being 10.95%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.35 Million shares (or 3.19% of all shares), a total value of $3.99 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.13 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.72 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,969,600 shares. This amounts to just over 1.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.34 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.06 Million, or about 1.01% of the stock, which is worth about $1.27 Million.