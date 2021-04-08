During the recent session, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)’s traded shares were 2,870,426, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $17.1, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.36% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the TAK share is $20, that puts it down -16.96% from that peak though still a striking +10.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.3. The company’s market capitalization is $54.06 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.99 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.06 Million shares over the past three months.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. TAK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK): Trading Information

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) registered a -1.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.5% in intraday trading to $18.69 this Thursday, Apr 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.33%, and it has moved by -5.5% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -6.02%. The short interest in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) is 8.42 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.43, which implies an increase of 37.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.68 and $31.22 respectively. As a result, TAK is trading at a discount of 82.57% off the target high and 9.24% off the low.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.49 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.08 Million by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $793.6 Million and $7.19 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -99.1% and then fell by -1.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 530.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.58% per annum.

TAK Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is 0.85, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.9 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.99%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)’s Biggest Investors

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.52%, with the float percentage being 3.52%. Glenview Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 355 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.26 Million shares (or 0.48% of all shares), a total value of $277.74 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.3 Million shares, is of Paulson & Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $205.58 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 20,400,510 shares. This amounts to just over 0.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $340.89 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.82 Million, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $49.7 Million.