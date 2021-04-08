During the recent session, Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s traded shares were 2,932,625, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $237.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.54% or $3.61. The 52-week high for the SNOW share is $429, that puts it down -80.57% from that peak though still a striking +13.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $205.07. The company’s market capitalization is $68.33 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.61 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.55 Million shares over the past three months.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. SNOW has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW): Trading Information

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) registered a 1.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.22% in intraday trading to $242.8 this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.57%, and it has moved by 10.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.61%. The short interest in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is 8.5 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $293.65, which implies an increase of 23.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $250 and $350 respectively. As a result, SNOW is trading at a discount of 47.32% off the target high and 5.23% off the low.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -95.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Biggest Investors

Snowflake Inc. insiders own 0.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.93%, with the float percentage being 26.97%. Altimeter Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 626 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.49 Million shares (or 3.29% of all shares), a total value of $2.67 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.86 Million shares, is of ICONIQ Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 3.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.49 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port owns about 1,830,709 shares. This amounts to just over 0.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $515.16 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 849.28 Thousand, or about 0.29% of the stock, which is worth about $231.39 Million.