During the recent session, CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s traded shares were 3,931,427, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the last check, the stock’s price was $16.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.25% or $0.81. The 52-week high for the COMM share is $17.08, that puts it down -5.24% from that peak though still a striking +53.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.56. The company’s market capitalization is $3.3 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.85 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.44 Million shares over the past three months.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. COMM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.29.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM): Trading Information

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) registered a 5.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.51% in intraday trading to $16.53 this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.92%, and it has moved by 5.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.26%. The short interest in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) is 7.54 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.62, which implies an increase of 2.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $21 respectively. As a result, COMM is trading at a discount of 29.39% off the target high and -26.06% off the low.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) shares have gone up +61.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.67% against -7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 141.7% this quarter and then jump 40.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2Billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.14 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $2.03 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -1.6%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -53.7%. While earnings are projected to return 36.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 24.4% per annum.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s Biggest Investors

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. insiders own 2.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.7%, with the float percentage being 95.87%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 312 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 26.9 Million shares (or 13.23% of all shares), a total value of $360.51 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.44 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $260.47 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Hartford Mid Cap Fund owns about 16,371,160 shares. This amounts to just over 8.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $240.49 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.03 Million, or about 2.97% of the stock, which is worth about $80.82 Million.