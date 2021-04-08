During the recent session, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s traded shares were 3,059,278, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.17. At the last check, the stock’s price was $17.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.41% or -$0.63. The 52-week high for the COG share is $22.67, that puts it down -27% from that peak though still a striking +11.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.76. The company’s market capitalization is $7.07 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.6 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.85 Million shares over the past three months.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. COG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.38.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG): Trading Information

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) registered a -3.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.12% in intraday trading to $19.25 this Thursday, Apr 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.79%, and it has moved by -6.24% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 9.83%. The short interest in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) is 16.31 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.25, which implies an increase of 19.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18 and $27 respectively. As a result, COG is trading at a discount of 51.26% off the target high and 0.84% off the low.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) shares have gone up +4.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 192.59% against 15%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 171.4% this quarter and then jump 600% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $481.98 Million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $467.77 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $386.46 Million and $303.35 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.7% and then jump by 54.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.7%. While earnings are projected to return -69.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 43.75% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

COG Dividend Yield

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 29, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is 0.4, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.16 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.19%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Biggest Investors

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation insiders own 2.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.56%, with the float percentage being 105.24%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 752 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 43.28 Million shares (or 10.84% of all shares), a total value of $704.63 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 39.19 Million shares, is of Aristotle Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 9.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $638.07 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Washington Mutual Investors Fund owns about 15,356,000 shares. This amounts to just over 3.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $281.48 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.3 Million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $184.04 Million.