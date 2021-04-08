During the last session, AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s traded shares were 13,531,478, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.63% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the AIKI share is $2.74, that puts it down -146.85% from that peak though still a striking +57.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.47. The company’s market capitalization is $98.69 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.69 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 19.44 Million shares over the past three months.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. AIKI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI): Trading Information

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) registered a -2.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.26% in intraday trading to $1.21 this Wednesday, Apr 07, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.63%, and it has moved by 4.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.07%. The short interest in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) is 542.07 Million shares and it means that shorts have 27.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1802.25, which implies an increase of 162264.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1802.25 and $1802.25 respectively. As a result, AIKI is trading at a discount of 162264.9% off the target high and 162264.9% off the low.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 57.8%. While earnings are projected to return -282.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s Biggest Investors

AIkido Pharma Inc. insiders own 0.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.55%, with the float percentage being 8.56%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 144.44 Thousand shares (or 0.16% of all shares), a total value of $126.17 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 138.25 Thousand shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $120.76 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 164,218 shares. This amounts to just over 0.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $195.42 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 102.44 Thousand, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $89.48 Thousand.