During the recent session, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s traded shares were 2,618,810, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the last check, the stock’s price was $12.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.04% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the NYCB share is $13.23, that puts it down -6.61% from that peak though still a striking +37.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.72. The company’s market capitalization is $5.8 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.44 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.36 Million shares over the past three months.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. NYCB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.27.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB): Trading Information

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) registered a -1.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.51% in intraday trading to $12.81 this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.02%, and it has moved by -1.94% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 17.2%. The short interest in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is 18.72 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.7, which implies an increase of 10.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $17 respectively. As a result, NYCB is trading at a discount of 36.99% off the target high and -11.36% off the low.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) shares have gone up +43.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.89% against 11.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 35% this quarter and then jump 33.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $309.09 Million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $315.82 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $244.47 Million and $261.8 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26.4% and then jump by 20.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 57.7%. While earnings are projected to return 13.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

NYCB Dividend Yield

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 28, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is 0.68, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.4 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 5.88%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Biggest Investors

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. insiders own 3.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.04%, with the float percentage being 62.12%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 494 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 52.35 Million shares (or 11.24% of all shares), a total value of $552.32 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 40.8 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $430.44 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 12,444,419 shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $131.29 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.2 Million, or about 2.62% of the stock, which is worth about $149Million.