During the last session, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s traded shares were 3,818,223, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.09% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the MP share is $51.77, that puts it down -51.77% from that peak though still a striking +71.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.78. The company’s market capitalization is $5.83 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.88 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.97 Million shares over the past three months.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. MP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP): Trading Information

MP Materials Corp. (MP) registered a -0.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.74% in intraday trading to $36.97 this Thursday, Apr 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.58%, and it has moved by -12.76% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 6.03%. The short interest in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) is 7.43 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45.6, which implies an increase of 33.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37 and $57 respectively. As a result, MP is trading at a discount of 67.11% off the target high and 8.47% off the low.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 54.77% per annum.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s Biggest Investors

MP Materials Corp. insiders own 19.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.39%, with the float percentage being 76.7%. JHL Capital Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 160 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 47.54 Million shares (or 27.84% of all shares), a total value of $1.53 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.82 Million shares, is of QVT Financial LP’s that is approximately 13.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $734.21 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MP Materials Corp. (MP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2,388,821 shares. This amounts to just over 1.4 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $76.85 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.03 Million, or about 1.19% of the stock, which is worth about $65.34 Million.