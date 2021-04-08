During the recent session, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s traded shares were 15,950,577, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $23.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.54% or $1.01. The 52-week high for the LI share is $47.7, that puts it down -105.25% from that peak though still a striking +38.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.31. The company’s market capitalization is $20.87 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.74 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 18.92 Million shares over the past three months.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. LI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI): Trading Information

Li Auto Inc. (LI) registered a 4.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.29% in intraday trading to $26.13 this Thursday, Apr 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.28%, and it has moved by 8.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.6%. The short interest in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) is 18.61 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.98 day(s) to cover.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 77.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Biggest Investors

Li Auto Inc. insiders own 0.1% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.45%, with the float percentage being 9.46%. Credit Suisse Ag/ is the largest shareholder of the company, while 235 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.63 Million shares (or 0.64% of all shares), a total value of $133.61 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.5 Million shares, is of Aspex Management (HK) Ltd’s that is approximately 0.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $129.74 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Li Auto Inc. (LI) shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund owns about 3,656,547 shares. This amounts to just over 0.5 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $92.77 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.48 Million, or about 0.2% of the stock, which is worth about $37.57 Million.