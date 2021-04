During the last session, LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)’s traded shares were 4,780,145, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.7, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.88% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the LC share is $22.68, that puts it down -44.46% from that peak though still a striking +72.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.32. The company’s market capitalization is $1.47 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.23 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.74 Million shares over the past three months.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. LC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.82.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC): Trading Information

LendingClub Corporation (LC) registered a -0.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.45% in intraday trading to $17.15 this Thursday, Apr 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.68%, and it has moved by 42.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.67%. The short interest in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) is 4.7 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.6, which implies a decline of -0.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9 and $25 respectively. As a result, LC is trading at a discount of 59.24% off the target high and -42.68% off the low.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that LendingClub Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LendingClub Corporation (LC) shares have gone up +219.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.03% against 11.8%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -86.4% this quarter and then jump 13.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 50.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -5.33%. While earnings are projected to return -583.1% in 2021, the next five years will return -8.6% per annum.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)’s Biggest Investors

LendingClub Corporation insiders own 2.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.9%, with the float percentage being 77.64%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 207 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.46 Million shares (or 7.97% of all shares), a total value of $78.73 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.18 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $65.27 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LendingClub Corporation (LC) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF owns about 4,424,074 shares. This amounts to just over 4.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $47.65 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.53 Million, or about 2.71% of the stock, which is worth about $26.73 Million.