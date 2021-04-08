During the recent session, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s traded shares were 3,680,224, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.76. At the last check, the stock’s price was $8.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.88% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the INO share is $33.79, that puts it down -283.11% from that peak though still a striking +22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.88. The company’s market capitalization is $1.83 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.5 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.77 Million shares over the past three months.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. INO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO): Trading Information

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) registered a -0.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.35% in intraday trading to $9.96- this Thursday, Apr 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.85%, and it has moved by -0.9% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -0.23%. The short interest in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) is 57.17 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.63, which implies an increase of 77.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $35 respectively. As a result, INO is trading at a discount of 296.83% off the target high and -20.63% off the low.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) shares have jump down -25.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.23% against 8.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.8% this quarter and then jump 77.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1691% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $860Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $890Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.33 Million and $267Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -35.2% and then jump by 233.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -20.2%. While earnings are projected to return 11.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s Biggest Investors

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 1.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.17%, with the float percentage being 32.73%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 308 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 14.24 Million shares (or 6.84% of all shares), a total value of $126.05 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.19 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $81.29 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 5,969,648 shares. This amounts to just over 2.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $66.26 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.72 Million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $41.78 Million.