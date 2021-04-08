During the recent session, Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)’s traded shares were 1,536,644, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $16.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.28% or $0.97. The 52-week high for the GNOG share is $27.18, that puts it down -64.83% from that peak though still a striking +40.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.75. The company’s market capitalization is $1.31 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.36 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.4 Million shares over the past three months.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (GNOG) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. GNOG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG): Trading Information

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (GNOG) registered a 6.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.74% in intraday trading to $16.70 this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.56%, and it has moved by 20.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.7%. The short interest in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) is 926.09 Million shares and it means that shorts have 385.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.33, which implies an increase of 53.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24 and $28 respectively. As a result, GNOG is trading at a discount of 69.8% off the target high and 45.54% off the low.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (GNOG) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)’s Biggest Investors

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. insiders own 8.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.25%, with the float percentage being 16.73%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 83 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.49 Million shares (or 4.02% of all shares), a total value of $29.27 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.27 Million shares, is of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s that is approximately 3.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $25.06 Million.