During the last session, Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s traded shares were 16,907,210, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.8. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.21% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the GNUS share is $11.73, that puts it down -562.71% from that peak though still a striking +87.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.22. The company’s market capitalization is $531.57 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 65.42 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 39.07 Million shares over the past three months.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. GNUS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.5, which implies an increase of 154.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.5 and $4.5 respectively. As a result, GNUS is trading at a discount of 154.24% off the target high and 154.24% off the low.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.9%. While earnings are projected to return -16.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s Biggest Investors

Genius Brands International, Inc. insiders own 4.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.97%, with the float percentage being 11.53%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 85 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.56 Million shares (or 1.52% of all shares), a total value of $6.29 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.5 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $4.83 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 3,380,001 shares. This amounts to just over 1.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.66 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.14 Million, or about 0.38% of the stock, which is worth about $1.95 Million.