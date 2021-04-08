During the last session, Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s traded shares were 5,343,615, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.26% or -$0.48. The 52-week high for the FTFT share is $11.29, that puts it down -111.82% from that peak though still a striking +83.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.9. The company’s market capitalization is $317.39 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 31.01 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.51 Million shares over the past three months.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. FTFT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT): Trading Information

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) registered a -8.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 36.92% in intraday trading to $8.45- this Thursday, Apr 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.4%, and it has moved by 12.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 183.51%. The short interest in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) is 1.83 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.3, which implies an increase of 168.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.3 and $14.3 respectively. As a result, FTFT is trading at a discount of 168.29% off the target high and 168.29% off the low.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -16.9%. While earnings are projected to return 94.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Biggest Investors

Future FinTech Group Inc. insiders own 59.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.24%, with the float percentage being 8.02%. Anson Funds Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 971.53 Thousand shares (or 1.69% of all shares), a total value of $1.83 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 918.03 Thousand shares, is of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 1.6% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.73 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 28,665 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $153.64 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.71 Thousand, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $41.61 Thousand.