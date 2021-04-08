During the last session, FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s traded shares were 17,897,377, with the beta value of the company hitting 5.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.94% or -$1.1. The 52-week high for the FCEL share is $29.44, that puts it down -130.9% from that peak though still a striking +88.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.45. The company’s market capitalization is $4.11 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 28.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 42.02 Million shares over the past three months.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.2. FCEL has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL): Trading Information

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) registered a -7.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.01% in intraday trading to $15.55 this Thursday, Apr 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.89%, and it has moved by -2.3% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 14.15%. The short interest in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) is 32.65 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.12, which implies a decline of -4.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4 and $17.2 respectively. As a result, FCEL is trading at a discount of 34.9% off the target high and -68.63% off the low.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that FuelCell Energy, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) shares have gone up +574.6% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -33.33% against 5.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.6% this quarter and then jump 37.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 51.8%. While earnings are projected to return 77.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Biggest Investors

FuelCell Energy, Inc. insiders own 4.1% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.16%, with the float percentage being 33.53%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 288 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 21.19 Million shares (or 6.57% of all shares), a total value of $236.73 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.41 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $172.14 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8,891,721 shares. This amounts to just over 2.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $99.32 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.04 Million, or about 2.18% of the stock, which is worth about $119.18 Million.