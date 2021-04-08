During the last session, FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)’s traded shares were 1,122,746, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.97, reflecting an intraday loss of 0% or $0. The 52-week high for the HUGE share is $14, that puts it down -610.66% from that peak though still a striking +35.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.28. The company’s market capitalization is $69.55 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.15 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.15 Million shares over the past three months.

FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. HUGE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE): Trading Information

FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) registered a 0% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.51% in intraday trading to $2.13 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.79%, and it has moved by 16.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.28%. The short interest in FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) is 649.21 Million shares and it means that shorts have 156.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10, which implies an increase of 407.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $10 respectively. As a result, HUGE is trading at a discount of 407.61% off the target high and 407.61% off the low.

FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)’s Biggest Investors

FSD Pharma Inc. insiders own 11.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.66%, with the float percentage being 0.75%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 46.17 Thousand shares (or 0.24% of all shares), a total value of $72.02 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 45.69 Thousand shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $71.28 Thousand.