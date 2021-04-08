During the recent session, Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)’s traded shares were 4,049,340, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $52.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.16% or $2.09. The 52-week high for the FTCH share is $73.87, that puts it down -41% from that peak though still a striking +83.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.49. The company’s market capitalization is $18.33 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.68 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.69 Million shares over the past three months.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. FTCH has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.4.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH): Trading Information

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) registered a 4.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.02% in intraday trading to $55.58 this Thursday, Apr 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.48%, and it has moved by -2.36% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -18.14%. The short interest in Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) is 32.05 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $68.71, which implies an increase of 31.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $59 and $80 respectively. As a result, FTCH is trading at a discount of 52.7% off the target high and 12.62% off the low.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Farfetch Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Farfetch Limited (FTCH) shares have gone up +88.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -82.97% against 5.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -66.7% this quarter and then jump 71.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $455.7 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $522.79 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $331.44 Million and $364.68 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 37.5% and then jump by 43.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -706.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)’s Biggest Investors

Farfetch Limited insiders own 5.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.12%, with the float percentage being 90.84%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 373 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 39.93 Million shares (or 12.82% of all shares), a total value of $2.55 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.48 Million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 8.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.63 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Farfetch Limited (FTCH) shares are Invesco American Franchise Fd and Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Invesco American Franchise Fd owns about 4,610,893 shares. This amounts to just over 1.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $251.99 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.18 Million, or about 1.02% of the stock, which is worth about $194.46 Million.