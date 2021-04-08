During the recent session, Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)’s traded shares were 2,737,930, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the last check, the stock’s price was $8.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.44% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the ENIA share is $8.94, that puts it down -2.52% from that peak though still a striking +28.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.22. The company’s market capitalization is $13.15 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.85 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.47 Million shares over the past three months.

Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. ENIA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA): Trading Information

Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) registered a 3.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.06% in intraday trading to $8.73- this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.83%, and it has moved by 10.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.08%. The short interest in Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) is 3.15 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.33, which implies an increase of 18.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.2 and $11.9 respectively. As a result, ENIA is trading at a discount of 36.47% off the target high and 5.5% off the low.

Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Enel Americas S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) shares have gone up +30.7% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 80% this quarter and then fall -96% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -10.29%. While earnings are projected to return -56% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.3% per annum.

ENIA Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Enel Americas S.A. is 0.5, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.92 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.29%.

Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)’s Biggest Investors

Enel Americas S.A. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.17%, with the float percentage being 3.17%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 171 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.3 Million shares (or 0.48% of all shares), a total value of $60.01 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.25 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $34.95 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) shares are DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value owns about 2,843,601 shares. This amounts to just over 0.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.3 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.32 Million, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $17.36 Million.