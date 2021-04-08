During the recent session, Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)’s traded shares were 1,696,096, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. At the last check, the stock’s price was $36.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.51% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the ENB share is $37.31, that puts it down -1.03% from that peak though still a striking +26.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.97. The company’s market capitalization is $74.98 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.77 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.09 Million shares over the past three months.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. ENB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.55.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB): Trading Information

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) registered a 0.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.27% in intraday trading to $37.02 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.43%, and it has moved by 2.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.41%. The short interest in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is 12.55 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.18, which implies an increase of 11.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.63 and $46.77 respectively. As a result, ENB is trading at a discount of 26.65% off the target high and -14.35% off the low.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Enbridge Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enbridge Inc. (ENB) shares have gone up +24.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.36% against 12.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.2% this quarter and then jump 54.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.14 Billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.48 Billion by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.77 Billion and $8.75 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.6% and then jump by 8.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.7%. While earnings are projected to return -44% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.02% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

ENB Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Enbridge Inc. is 2.63, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.16 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 5.62%.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)’s Biggest Investors

Enbridge Inc. insiders own 0.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.01%, with the float percentage being 55.09%. Royal Bank of Canada is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1357 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 154.86 Million shares (or 7.65% of all shares), a total value of $4.95 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 76.67 Million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 3.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.45 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enbridge Inc. (ENB) shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Washington Mutual Investors Fund owns about 32,966,049 shares. This amounts to just over 1.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.11 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 30.69 Million, or about 1.52% of the stock, which is worth about $845.79 Million.