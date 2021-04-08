During the recent session, Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)’s traded shares were 2,865,873, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the last check, the stock’s price was $224.8, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.32% or -$10.14. The 52-week high for the STZ share is $242.62, that puts it down -7.93% from that peak though still a striking +33.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $149.01. The company’s market capitalization is $43.87 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.15 Million shares over the past three months.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. STZ has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.55.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ): Trading Information

Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) registered a -4.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.03% in intraday trading to $236.8 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.32%, and it has moved by 1.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.71%. The short interest in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) is 2.3 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $252.35, which implies an increase of 12.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $154 and $300 respectively. As a result, STZ is trading at a discount of 33.45% off the target high and -31.49% off the low.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Constellation Brands, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) shares have gone up +27.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.47% against 22.4%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -24.8% this quarter and then jump 10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.87 Billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.03 Billion by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.9 Billion and $1.98 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -2% and then jump by 2.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -15.1%. While earnings are projected to return -100.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 8.83% per annum.

STZ Dividend Yield

Constellation Brands, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 08, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Constellation Brands, Inc. is 3, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.28 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.26%.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)’s Biggest Investors

Constellation Brands, Inc. insiders own 9.7% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.52%, with the float percentage being 92.5%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1466 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.41 Million shares (or 7.3% of all shares), a total value of $2.72 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.48 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.52 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4,522,773 shares. This amounts to just over 2.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $990.71 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.97 Million, or about 2.34% of the stock, which is worth about $870.71 Million.