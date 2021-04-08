During the recent session, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s traded shares were 2,321,608, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. At the last check, the stock’s price was $7.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.41% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the SID share is $7.37, that puts it down -1.24% from that peak though still a striking +84.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.13. The company’s market capitalization is $9.99 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.44 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.94 Million shares over the past three months.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. SID has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID): Trading Information

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) registered a 3.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.49% in intraday trading to $7.37- this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.36%, and it has moved by 16.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.02%. The short interest in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) is 2.99 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.7, which implies an increase of 19.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.58 and $10.52 respectively. As a result, SID is trading at a discount of 44.51% off the target high and 4.12% off the low.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) shares have gone up +121.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 118.33% against 14.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -75% this quarter and then jump 238.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.75 Billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.89 Billion by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $1.21 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 45%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.3%. While earnings are projected to return 112.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.78% per annum.

SID Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is 0.07, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.05 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s Biggest Investors

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.58%, with the float percentage being 2.58%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 120 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.92 Million shares (or 0.5% of all shares), a total value of $41.16 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.87 Million shares, is of Capital Growth Management L.P.’s that is approximately 0.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $28.98 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and CGM Focus Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 4,197,860 shares. This amounts to just over 0.3 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.99 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.72 Million, or about 0.27% of the stock, which is worth about $22.13 Million.