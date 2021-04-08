During the recent session, Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s traded shares were 1,138,835, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $72.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.08% or $2.86. The 52-week high for the NET share is $95.77, that puts it down -31.35% from that peak though still a striking +70.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.18. The company’s market capitalization is $22.56 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.67 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.41 Million shares over the past three months.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. NET has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET): Trading Information

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) registered a 4.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.55% in intraday trading to $74.22 this Thursday, Apr 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4%, and it has moved by 18.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.84%. The short interest in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) is 12.6 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $100.38, which implies an increase of 37.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $88 and $110 respectively. As a result, NET is trading at a discount of 50.87% off the target high and 20.7% off the low.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 44.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s Biggest Investors

Cloudflare, Inc. insiders own 6.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.16%, with the float percentage being 82.24%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 668 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 30.29 Million shares (or 12.1% of all shares), a total value of $2.3 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 29.86 Million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 11.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.27 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Contrafund Inc owns about 7,996,955 shares. This amounts to just over 3.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $591.53 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.04 Million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $446.97 Million.