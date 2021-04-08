During the last session, China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI)’s traded shares were 3,170,000,000, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.96% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the CPHI share is $1.63, that puts it down -77.17% from that peak though still a striking +65.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.32. The company’s market capitalization is $42.02 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 22.21 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.25 Million shares over the past three months.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. CPHI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI): Trading Information

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) registered a -3.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.18% in intraday trading to $1.10 this Thursday, Apr 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.31%, and it has moved by 18.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 106.82%. The short interest in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) is 134.18 Million shares and it means that shorts have 41.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.5, which implies an increase of 389.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.5 and $4.5 respectively. As a result, CPHI is trading at a discount of 389.13% off the target high and 389.13% off the low.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.6%. While earnings are projected to return 86.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI)’s Biggest Investors

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. insiders own 51.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.72%, with the float percentage being 5.65%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 793.88 Thousand shares (or 1.74% of all shares), a total value of $353.91 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 235Thousand shares, is of Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $104.76 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 195,000 shares. This amounts to just over 0.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $86.93 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 40Thousand, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $17.38 Thousand.