During the last session, Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s traded shares were 2,208,902, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.7, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.56% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the CHEK share is $4.49, that puts it down -164.12% from that peak though still a striking +85.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.243. The company’s market capitalization is $119.76 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.54 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.45 Million shares over the past three months.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. CHEK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK): Trading Information

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) registered a -5.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.57% in intraday trading to $1.88 this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.16%, and it has moved by 36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 269.57%. The short interest in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) is 3.74 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3, which implies an increase of 76.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2 and $4 respectively. As a result, CHEK is trading at a discount of 135.29% off the target high and 17.65% off the low.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 48.3%. While earnings are projected to return 73.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s Biggest Investors

Check-Cap Ltd. insiders own 5.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.08%, with the float percentage being 5.38%. Squarepoint Ops LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 271.89 Thousand shares (or 5.1% of all shares), a total value of $125.07 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 195Thousand shares, is of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s that is approximately 3.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $89.7 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 91,492 shares. This amounts to just over 1.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $125.34 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 58.42 Thousand, or about 1.1% of the stock, which is worth about $89.39 Thousand.