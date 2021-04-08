During the recent session, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)’s traded shares were 1,380,577, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.57. At the last check, the stock’s price was $4.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.16% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the TKC share is $6.36, that puts it down -33.05% from that peak though still a striking +8.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.36. The company’s market capitalization is $4.13 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 629.34 Million shares over the past three months.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. TKC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC): Trading Information

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) registered a 1.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.08% in intraday trading to $4.94- this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.53%, and it has moved by -9.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.17%. The short interest in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) is 991.38 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.33, which implies an increase of 53.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.67 and $9.73 respectively. As a result, TKC is trading at a discount of 103.56% off the target high and 18.62% off the low.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.2%. While earnings are projected to return 71.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 33.8% per annum.

TKC Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.49 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)’s Biggest Investors

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.63%, with the float percentage being 3.63%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 103 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.38 Million shares (or 1.18% of all shares), a total value of $55.97 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.47 Million shares, is of Oldfield Partners LLP’s that is approximately 0.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $40.25 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) shares are Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Gabelli Utilities Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd owns about 2,066,701 shares. This amounts to just over 0.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.09 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 300Thousand, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $1.62 Million.