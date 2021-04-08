During the recent session, SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)’s traded shares were 1,999,216, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the last check, the stock’s price was $18.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.51% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the SLM share is $19.05, that puts it down -0.74% from that peak though still a striking +67.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.12. The company’s market capitalization is $6.34 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.03 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.67 Million shares over the past three months.

SLM Corporation (SLM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. SLM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.09.

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM): Trading Information

SLM Corporation (SLM) registered a 0.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.58% in intraday trading to $19.01 this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.18%, and it has moved by 16.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 52.54%. The short interest in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) is 12.38 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.73, which implies an increase of 4.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.75 and $23 respectively. As a result, SLM is trading at a discount of 21.63% off the target high and -6.13% off the low.

SLM Corporation (SLM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that SLM Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SLM Corporation (SLM) shares have gone up +122.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.48% against 5.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 38% this quarter and then jump 268.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -10.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $318.07 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $323.13 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $400.12 Million and $348.77 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -20.5% and then fell by -7.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.7%. While earnings are projected to return 72.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

SLM Dividend Yield

SLM Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 20 and April 26, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for SLM Corporation is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.64 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)’s Biggest Investors

SLM Corporation insiders own 1% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.79%, with the float percentage being 107.87%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 415 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 34.72 Million shares (or 9.55% of all shares), a total value of $430.22 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32.29 Million shares, is of ValueAct Holdings, L.P.’s that is approximately 8.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $400.13 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SLM Corporation (SLM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 10,603,864 shares. This amounts to just over 2.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $131.38 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.85 Million, or about 2.71% of the stock, which is worth about $155.61 Million.