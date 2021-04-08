During the last session, National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s traded shares were 1,397,726, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -3% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the NCMI share is $6.11, that puts it down -35.18% from that peak though still a striking +59.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.81. The company’s market capitalization is $369.77 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 647.05 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 887.92 Million shares over the past three months.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. NCMI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI): Trading Information

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) registered a -3% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.24% in intraday trading to $4.98- this Wednesday, Apr 07, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.89%, and it has moved by -4.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.51%. The short interest in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) is 2.64 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.63, which implies an increase of 24.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $6 respectively. As a result, NCMI is trading at a discount of 32.74% off the target high and 10.62% off the low.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that National CineMedia, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) shares have gone up +75.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -69% against 35.8%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -260% this quarter and then jump 18.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 109.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -45.1%. While earnings are projected to return -280.8% in 2021, the next five years will return -6.33% per annum.

NCMI Dividend Yield

National CineMedia, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 07, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for National CineMedia, Inc. is 0.2, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.26 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 10.95%.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s Biggest Investors

National CineMedia, Inc. insiders own 2.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.28%, with the float percentage being 77.88%. Standard General L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 146 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 19.42 Million shares (or 24.47% of all shares), a total value of $72.23 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.33 Million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 7.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $23.57 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) shares are Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund owns about 3,558,946 shares. This amounts to just over 4.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.24 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.01 Million, or about 3.8% of the stock, which is worth about $11.21 Million.