During the recent session, Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)’s traded shares were 1,629,107, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $63.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.83% or -$0.53. The 52-week high for the DOW share is $67.27, that puts it down -6% from that peak though still a striking +53.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.62. The company’s market capitalization is $47.21 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.29 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.34 Million shares over the past three months.

Dow Inc. (DOW) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. DOW has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.06.

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW): Trading Information

Dow Inc. (DOW) registered a -0.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.03% in intraday trading to $65.39 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.83%, and it has moved by -0.05% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 14.25%. The short interest in Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) is 10.78 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $63.38, which implies a decline of -0.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42 and $80 respectively. As a result, DOW is trading at a discount of 26.06% off the target high and -33.82% off the low.

Dow Inc. (DOW) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Dow Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dow Inc. (DOW) shares have gone up +31.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 154.22% against 15.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 79.7% this quarter and then jump 576.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11Billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.17 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.77 Billion and $8.01 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.5% and then jump by 39.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 167.4% in 2021, the next five years will return -5.43% per annum.

DOW Dividend Yield

Dow Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 22, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Dow Inc. is 2.8, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.38 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)’s Biggest Investors

Dow Inc. insiders own 0.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.25%, with the float percentage being 68.34%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1629 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 60.01 Million shares (or 8.05% of all shares), a total value of $3.33 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 53.65 Million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 7.2% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.98 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dow Inc. (DOW) shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Washington Mutual Investors Fund owns about 33,429,909 shares. This amounts to just over 4.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.74 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20.88 Million, or about 2.8% of the stock, which is worth about $1.16 Billion.