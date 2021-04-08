During the recent session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s traded shares were 1,565,581, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $29.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.33% or $2.28. The 52-week high for the ZIM share is $29.74, that puts it down -0.27% from that peak though still a striking +61.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.34. The company’s market capitalization is $3.39 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 445.77 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 937.56 Million shares over the past three months.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. ZIM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $4.26.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.53, which implies an increase of 6.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $45 respectively. As a result, ZIM is trading at a discount of 51.72% off the target high and -32.57% off the low.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 85.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.