During the recent session, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s traded shares were 2,150,534, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.1. At the last check, the stock’s price was $43.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.65% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the IONS share is $64.37, that puts it down -48.42% from that peak though still a striking +4.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $41.42. The company’s market capitalization is $6.07 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.37 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.14 Million shares over the past three months.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. IONS has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.46.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS): Trading Information

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) registered a -0.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.66% in intraday trading to $47.87 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.81%, and it has moved by -15.52% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -23.51%. The short interest in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) is 8.58 Million shares and it means that shorts have 7.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $55.94, which implies an increase of 28.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $114 respectively. As a result, IONS is trading at a discount of 162.85% off the target high and -53.89% off the low.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) shares have jump down -8.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -63.78% against 16.9%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -31.4% this quarter and then fall -78.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -11.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $135.76 Million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $145.73 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $133.37 Million and $146Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.8% and then fell by -0.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -34.4%. While earnings are projected to return -257% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s Biggest Investors

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 5.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.31%, with the float percentage being 91.91%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 554 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 20.94 Million shares (or 14.86% of all shares), a total value of $1.18 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.11 Million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 9.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $741.52 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 7,887,155 shares. This amounts to just over 5.6 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $413.29 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.93 Million, or about 2.79% of the stock, which is worth about $205.85 Million.