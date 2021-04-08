During the last session, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s traded shares were 2,105,366, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.71% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the HEPA share is $4.83, that puts it down -165.39% from that peak though still a striking +30.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.26. The company’s market capitalization is $138.73 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.9 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.4 Million shares over the past three months.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. HEPA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA): Trading Information

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA) registered a -4.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.34% in intraday trading to $2.03 this Thursday, Apr 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.25%, and it has moved by -2.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.89%. The short interest in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) is 1.91 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6, which implies an increase of 229.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $6 respectively. As a result, HEPA is trading at a discount of 229.67% off the target high and 229.67% off the low.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 72.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s Biggest Investors

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 0.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.94%, with the float percentage being 26.98%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 48 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.73 Million shares (or 2.27% of all shares), a total value of $3.79 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.19 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.62 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,373,400 shares. This amounts to just over 1.8 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.01 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 334.41 Thousand, or about 0.44% of the stock, which is worth about $732.36 Thousand.