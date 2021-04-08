During the last session, CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s traded shares were 1,338,557, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.94% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the PRTS share is $23.26, that puts it down -53.23% from that peak though still a striking +88.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.7. The company’s market capitalization is $730.04 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.58 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.97 Million shares over the past three months.

CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. PRTS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS): Trading Information

CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS) registered a -1.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.77% in intraday trading to $15.94 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.4%, and it has moved by -6.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.52%. The short interest in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) is 8.89 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.75, which implies an increase of 49.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17 and $28 respectively. As a result, PRTS is trading at a discount of 84.45% off the target high and 11.99% off the low.

CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that CarParts.com, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS) shares have gone up +35.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 300% against 25.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -33.3% this quarter and then fall -166.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $117.5 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $128.6 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $87.82 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 33.8%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -29.6%. While earnings are projected to return 95.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s Biggest Investors

CarParts.com, Inc. insiders own 27.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.83%, with the float percentage being 122%. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 169 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.11 Million shares (or 6.47% of all shares), a total value of $38.53 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.59 Million shares, is of Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s that is approximately 5.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $32.05 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 952,131 shares. This amounts to just over 1.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.8 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 819.02 Thousand, or about 1.7% of the stock, which is worth about $14.52 Million.