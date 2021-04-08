During the recent session, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)’s traded shares were 2,118,024, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the last check, the stock’s price was $24.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.53% or $1.52. The 52-week high for the BLDP share is $42.28, that puts it down -70.62% from that peak though still a striking +65.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.55. The company’s market capitalization is $7.31 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.01 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.2 Million shares over the past three months.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. BLDP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP): Trading Information

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) registered a 6.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.28% in intraday trading to $25.59 this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.68%, and it has moved by 17.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.77%. The short interest in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) is 17.77 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.68, which implies an increase of 31.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.5 and $42 respectively. As a result, BLDP is trading at a discount of 69.49% off the target high and -5.17% off the low.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Ballard Power Systems Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) shares have gone up +32.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5% against 23.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.3% this quarter and then jump 20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $26.12 Million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $28.52 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $24Million and $25.8 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.8% and then jump by 10.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -36.9%. While earnings are projected to return -31.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.03% per annum.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)’s Biggest Investors

Ballard Power Systems Inc. insiders own 3.7% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.46%, with the float percentage being 35.78%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 390 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.22 Million shares (or 5.12% of all shares), a total value of $356.11 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.26 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $146.52 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and American Century Growth Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 2,897,532 shares. This amounts to just over 0.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.8 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.13 Million, or about 0.72% of the stock, which is worth about $72.67 Million.