During the recent session, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s traded shares were 39,184,328, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the last check, the stock’s price was $3.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.39% or $0.56. The 52-week high for the EARS share is $6.6, that puts it down -74.6% from that peak though still a striking +80.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.726. The company’s market capitalization is $48.84 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.36 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.99 Million shares over the past three months.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. EARS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS): Trading Information

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) registered a 17.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.24% in intraday trading to $4.38- this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.2%, and it has moved by 11.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.04%. The short interest in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) is 491.41 Million shares and it means that shorts have 164.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.3, which implies an increase of 278.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.3 and $14.3 respectively. As a result, EARS is trading at a discount of 278.31% off the target high and 278.31% off the low.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s Biggest Investors

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. insiders own 4.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.46%, with the float percentage being 1.52%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 63.92 Thousand shares (or 0.5% of all shares), a total value of $167.47 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 63.02 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $165.11 Thousand.