During the recent session, Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME)’s traded shares were 1,692,566, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.2. At the last check, the stock’s price was $3.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.41% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the AAME share is $15.97, that puts it down -300.25% from that peak though still a striking +60.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.58. The company’s market capitalization is $82.88 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 209.57 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.61 Million shares over the past three months.

Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. AAME has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME): Trading Information

Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) registered a 6.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.73% in intraday trading to $4.38- this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.25%, and it has moved by 10.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 89.81%. The short interest in Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) is 143.18 Million shares and it means that shorts have 54.86 day(s) to cover.

Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.3%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

AAME Dividend Yield

Atlantic American Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 23, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Atlantic American Corporation is 0.02, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.5 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME)’s Biggest Investors

Atlantic American Corporation insiders own 80.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.13%, with the float percentage being 30.68%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 546.07 Thousand shares (or 2.67% of all shares), a total value of $1.12 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 126.81 Thousand shares, is of Biglari, Sadar’s that is approximately 0.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $261.23 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series owns about 238,675 shares. This amounts to just over 1.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $568.05 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 74.86 Thousand, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $154.2 Thousand.