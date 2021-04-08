During the last session, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s traded shares were 1,675,591, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.79% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the ROOT share is $29.48, that puts it down -144.04% from that peak though still a striking +13.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.45. The company’s market capitalization is $3.04 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.68 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.34 Million shares over the past three months.

Root, Inc. (ROOT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.8. ROOT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.46.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.67, which implies an increase of 71.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9 and $30 respectively. As a result, ROOT is trading at a discount of 148.34% off the target high and -25.5% off the low.

Root, Inc. (ROOT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -27.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 33.9% per annum.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s Biggest Investors

Root, Inc. insiders own 45.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.46%, with the float percentage being 157.41%. Silver Lake Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.26 Million shares (or 15.52% of all shares), a total value of $145.46 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.26 Million shares, is of Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC’s that is approximately 15.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $145.46 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Root, Inc. (ROOT) shares are Wells Fargo Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Wells Fargo Growth Fd owns about 904,458 shares. This amounts to just over 1.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.23 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 764.48 Thousand, or about 1.28% of the stock, which is worth about $12.01 Million.