During the last session, Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)’s traded shares were 12,799,649, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.19% or $0.93. The 52-week high for the FREQ share is $58.37, that puts it down -431.12% from that peak though still a striking +33.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.34. The company’s market capitalization is $375.61 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.99 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.08 Million shares over the past three months.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. FREQ has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ): Trading Information

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ) registered a 9.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.37% in intraday trading to $13.30 this Wednesday, Apr 07, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 29.14%, and it has moved by -70.6% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.83%. The short interest in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) is 4.16 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.75, which implies an increase of 79.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $35 respectively. As a result, FREQ is trading at a discount of 218.47% off the target high and -9.01% off the low.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ) shares have jump down -45.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -79.27% against 8.4%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -75% this quarter and then fall -47.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.13 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.13 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.26 Million and $8.52 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.9% and then fell by -4.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -29.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)’s Biggest Investors

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 12.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.25%, with the float percentage being 72.18%. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 159 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.48 Million shares (or 10.19% of all shares), a total value of $122.8 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.26 Million shares, is of Perceptive Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 9.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $114.93 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ) shares are Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund owns about 1,120,938 shares. This amounts to just over 3.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.52 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.06 Million, or about 3.11% of the stock, which is worth about $37.47 Million.