During the last session, Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s traded shares were 2,221,523, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.89% or $1.28. The 52-week high for the FNKO share is $25.07, that puts it down -9% from that peak though still a striking +85.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.37. The company’s market capitalization is $1.15 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.58 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.26 Million shares over the past three months.

Funko, Inc. (FNKO) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.9. FNKO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO): Trading Information

Funko, Inc. (FNKO) registered a 5.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.26% in intraday trading to $25.07 this Thursday, Apr 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.85%, and it has moved by 70.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 121.58%. The short interest in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) is 2.53 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.81, which implies a decline of -26.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $22 respectively. As a result, FNKO is trading at a discount of -4.35% off the target high and -47.83% off the low.

Funko, Inc. (FNKO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Funko, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Funko, Inc. (FNKO) shares have gone up +289.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 145.95% against 9.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 350% this quarter and then jump 145% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $179.52 Million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $186.34 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $136.7 Million and $98.1 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 31.3% and then jump by 90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -15.6%. While earnings are projected to return -68.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.7% per annum.

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s Biggest Investors

Funko, Inc. insiders own 15.3% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.62%, with the float percentage being 90.46%. ACON Equity Management, L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 128 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.94 Million shares (or 30.18% of all shares), a total value of $113.55 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.45 Million shares, is of Woodson Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 6.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $25.43 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Funko, Inc. (FNKO) shares are MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund owns about 1,792,389 shares. This amounts to just over 4.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.74 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 615.05 Thousand, or about 1.7% of the stock, which is worth about $8.35 Million.