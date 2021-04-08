During the last session, Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s traded shares were 1,441,800, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.7, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.07% or -$1.32. The 52-week high for the AMTX share is $27.44, that puts it down -11.09% from that peak though still a striking +97.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.53. The company’s market capitalization is $669.35 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.71 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.76 Million shares over the past three months.

Aemetis, Inc. (AMTX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. AMTX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.53.

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX): Trading Information

Aemetis, Inc. (AMTX) registered a -5.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.18% in intraday trading to $26.90 this Thursday, Apr 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.02%, and it has moved by 103.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 891.97%. The short interest in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) is 681.19 Million shares and it means that shorts have 143.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33, which implies an increase of 33.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28 and $40 respectively. As a result, AMTX is trading at a discount of 61.94% off the target high and 13.36% off the low.

Aemetis, Inc. (AMTX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Aemetis, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aemetis, Inc. (AMTX) shares have gone up +611.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.02% against 10.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.6% this quarter and then fall -610% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -5%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s Biggest Investors

Aemetis, Inc. insiders own 8.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.64%, with the float percentage being 36.61%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.73 Million shares (or 6.39% of all shares), a total value of $4.31 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.49 Million shares, is of Portolan Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 5.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.7 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aemetis, Inc. (AMTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 629,217 shares. This amounts to just over 2.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.57 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 370.54 Thousand, or about 1.37% of the stock, which is worth about $922.64 Thousand.