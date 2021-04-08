During the last session, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s traded shares were 1,253,244, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.69% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the ADAP share is $13.4, that puts it down -169.62% from that peak though still a striking +44.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.77. The company’s market capitalization is $771.04 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 827.62 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1Million shares over the past three months.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. ADAP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP): Trading Information

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) registered a -5.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.16% in intraday trading to $5.86- this Thursday, Apr 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.58%, and it has moved by -3.12% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -7.79%. The short interest in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) is 1.84 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.33, which implies an increase of 127.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $17 respectively. As a result, ADAP is trading at a discount of 242.05% off the target high and 20.72% off the low.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) shares have jump down -41.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.67% against 8.4%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -4.2% this quarter and then fall -4.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.83 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $620Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $761Million and $930Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 140.5% and then fell by -33.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -24.9%. While earnings are projected to return 30.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 1% per annum.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s Biggest Investors

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc insiders own 0.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.66%, with the float percentage being 76.82%. Matrix Capital Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 106 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 38.97 Million shares (or 25.07% of all shares), a total value of $210.07 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.08 Million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 10.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $92.08 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 9,323,900 shares. This amounts to just over 6 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.26 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.77 Million, or about 1.14% of the stock, which is worth about $9.68 Million.