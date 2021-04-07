In today’s recent session, 1,668,767 shares of the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.(NYSE:ZTO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.2. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.59, and it changed around -$0.76 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.53 Billion. ZTO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.99, offering almost -36.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.97% since then. We note from ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.98 Million.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ZTO as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO): Trading Information Today

Although ZTO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $30.85 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.0093 over the last five days. On the other hand, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) is -0.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.93 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.25 day(s).

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) projections and forecasts

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +1.79 percent over the past six months and at a 10.23% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 26%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +33.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -7.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $933.73 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. to make $1.16 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $559.91 Million and $927.02 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 66.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.9%. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -25.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1.84% per year for the next five years.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.62% of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares, and 38.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.86%. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock is held by 424 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.96% of the shares, which is about 38.68 Million shares worth $1.13 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.91% or 18.91 Million shares worth $551.45 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 33756400 shares worth $978.26 Million, making up 5.2% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 5.93 Million shares worth around $171.78 Million, which represents about 0.91% of the total shares outstanding.