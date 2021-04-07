In the last trading session, 1,050,000,000 shares of the YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) were traded, and its beta was 2.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.38, and it changed around $0.23 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.72 Billion. YPF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.3, offering almost -66.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.96% since then. We note from YPF Sociedad Anonima’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 Million.

YPF Sociedad Anonima stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 6 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended YPF as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. YPF Sociedad Anonima is expected to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF): Trading Information

Instantly YPF has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.39- on Tuesday, Apr 06 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.07% year-to-date, but still up 0.0709 over the last five days. On the other hand, YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.95 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.86 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.12, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 16.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YPF is forecast to be at a low of $1.3 and a high of $10.89. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +148.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -70.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) projections and forecasts

YPF Sociedad Anonima share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +20.66 percent over the past six months and at a -109.23% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 26%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +7.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 113.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.92 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect YPF Sociedad Anonima to make $3Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $2.83 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.61%. YPF Sociedad Anonima earnings are expected to decrease by -136.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -6.39% per year for the next five years.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of YPF Sociedad Anonima shares, and 16.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.94%. YPF Sociedad Anonima stock is held by 180 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.4% of the shares, which is about 9.45 Million shares worth $44.4 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.31% or 9.08 Million shares worth $42.68 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2415979 shares worth $11.36 Million, making up 0.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 1.49 Million shares worth around $6.45 Million, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.