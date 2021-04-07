In the last trading session, 2,826,499 shares of the Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.84, and it changed around $0.2 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $122.9 Million. GRAY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.88, offering almost -548.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.33% since then. We note from Graybug Vision, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 409.05 Million.

Graybug Vision, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GRAY as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Graybug Vision, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.44 for the current quarter.

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY): Trading Information

Instantly GRAY has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.28- on Tuesday, Apr 06 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.8% year-to-date, but still up 0.03 over the last five days. On the other hand, Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) is -0.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.01 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 139.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRAY is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $23. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +293.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 36.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Graybug Vision, Inc. (GRAY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Graybug Vision, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -34.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.49% of Graybug Vision, Inc. shares, and 81.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.41%. Graybug Vision, Inc. stock is held by 55 institutions, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 25.1% of the shares, which is about 5.28 Million shares worth $153.28 Million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC., with 21.27% or 4.48 Million shares worth $129.89 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 678136 shares worth $13.62 Million, making up 3.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund held roughly 485.6 Thousand shares worth around $9.75 Million, which represents about 2.31% of the total shares outstanding.