In today’s recent session, 570,064 shares of the Charles & Colvard, Ltd.(NASDAQ:CTHR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.14, and it changed around $0.16 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $92.57 Million. CTHR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.43, offering almost -9.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.6, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 80.89% since then. We note from Charles & Colvard, Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 317.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 874.87 Million.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CTHR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR): Trading Information Today

Instantly CTHR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.43- on Wednesday, Apr 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.56% year-to-date, but still up 0.1455 over the last five days. On the other hand, Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) is 0.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 134.72 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.7, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -14.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CTHR is forecast to be at a low of $2.7 and a high of $2.7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -14.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) projections and forecasts

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +238.64 percent over the past six months and at a -500% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 37.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +133.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.9%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.9%. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -309% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30% per year for the next five years.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.5% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares, and 23.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.02%. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.86% of the shares, which is about 2Million shares worth $2.46 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Aristides Capital, LLC, with 2.85% or 833.69 Thousand shares worth $1.03 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 609632 shares worth $749.85 Thousand, making up 2.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held roughly 298.6 Thousand shares worth around $367.28 Thousand, which represents about 1.02% of the total shares outstanding.