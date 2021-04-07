In today’s recent session, 5,763,022 shares of the Bonso Electronics International Inc.(NASDAQ:BNSO) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.91, and it changed around $2.05 or 0.3% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.7 Million. BNSO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.7, offering almost -42.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 78.23% since then. We note from Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 89.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 45.23 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Bonso Electronics International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BNSO as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Bonso Electronics International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.
Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO): Trading Information Today
Instantly BNSO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 29.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.57 on Wednesday, Apr 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.28% year-to-date, but still up 0.7054 over the last five days. On the other hand, Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) is 0.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.1 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.6, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -14.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BNSO is forecast to be at a low of $7.6 and a high of $7.6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -14.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Bonso Electronics International Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 76.03% of Bonso Electronics International Inc. shares, and 3.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.9%. Bonso Electronics International Inc. stock is held by 2 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.77% of the shares, which is about 161.6 Thousand shares worth $1.24 Million.
UBS Group AG, with 0.02% or 1.41 Thousand shares worth $10.82 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market
Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...
Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.
Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.
Sponsored