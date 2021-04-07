In today’s recent session, 5,763,022 shares of the Bonso Electronics International Inc.(NASDAQ:BNSO) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.91, and it changed around $2.05 or 0.3% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.7 Million. BNSO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.7, offering almost -42.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 78.23% since then. We note from Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 89.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 45.23 Million.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BNSO as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Bonso Electronics International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO): Trading Information Today

Instantly BNSO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 29.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.57 on Wednesday, Apr 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.28% year-to-date, but still up 0.7054 over the last five days. On the other hand, Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) is 0.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.1 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.6, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -14.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BNSO is forecast to be at a low of $7.6 and a high of $7.6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -14.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Bonso Electronics International Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 76.03% of Bonso Electronics International Inc. shares, and 3.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.9%. Bonso Electronics International Inc. stock is held by 2 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.77% of the shares, which is about 161.6 Thousand shares worth $1.24 Million.

UBS Group AG, with 0.02% or 1.41 Thousand shares worth $10.82 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.