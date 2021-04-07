In today’s recent session, 1,595,935 shares of the AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) have been traded, and its beta is -0.8. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.33, and it changed around $0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $111.06 Million. AIM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.3, offering almost -84.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.6, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.33% since then. We note from AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 580.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.07 Million.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AIM as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM): Trading Information Today

Instantly AIM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.51- on Wednesday, Apr 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.31% year-to-date, but still up 0.0935 over the last five days. On the other hand, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) is 0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.42 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.46 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.38, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 173.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AIM is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $7.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +232.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 114.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) projections and forecasts

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +4.98 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +63.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 850.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $550Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect AIM ImmunoTech Inc. to make $530Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $330Million and $40Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 66.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1225%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 22.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25% per year for the next five years.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.97% of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. shares, and 6.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.52%. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stock is held by 39 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.09% of the shares, which is about 998.82 Thousand shares worth $1.79 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.2% or 572.13 Thousand shares worth $1.02 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 555233 shares worth $993.87 Thousand, making up 1.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 272.2 Thousand shares worth around $615.16 Thousand, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.