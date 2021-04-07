In today’s recent session, 1,676,267 shares of the VEON Ltd.(NASDAQ:VEON) have been traded, and its beta is 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.77, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.11 Billion. VEON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.9, offering almost -7.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.2, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.2% since then. We note from VEON Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.61 Million.

VEON Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended VEON as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. VEON Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON): Trading Information Today

Instantly VEON has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.78 on Wednesday, Apr 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.18% year-to-date, but still up 0.0503 over the last five days. On the other hand, VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.96 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.97, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 11.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VEON is forecast to be at a low of $1.6 and a high of $2.4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +35.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) projections and forecasts

VEON Ltd. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +40 percent over the past six months and at a -270% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +33.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.02 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect VEON Ltd. to make $2.09 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.1 Billion and $1.89 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.6%. VEON Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -156.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.16% of VEON Ltd. shares, and 24.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.03%. VEON Ltd. stock is held by 148 institutions, with Exor Investments (UK) LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.78% of the shares, which is about 66.35 Million shares worth $100.19 Million.

Morgan Stanley, with 2.74% or 48.12 Million shares worth $72.66 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF and iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 9671284 shares worth $15.57 Million, making up 0.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF held roughly 6.66 Million shares worth around $11.86 Million, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.